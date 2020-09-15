Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 has hit schedules of Kamal Haasan starrer-'Indian 2', 'RRR':Sreekar Prasad

so the only option left to me that time was to work from home..," he said. Prasad kept himself busy reading new scripts of projects likely to go on floors once the lockdown is lifted, done a few short films, some on home videos and some for the Over-the-top (OTT) platform, one directed by Suhasini Maniratnam for Amazon.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:52 IST
COVID-19 has hit schedules of Kamal Haasan starrer-'Indian 2', 'RRR':Sreekar Prasad
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Eight-time National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad was busy with the work on the Hindi war action biopic starring Sidharth Malhotra when the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire. The deadly disease disrupted the schedule of some of his big budget projects on hand---Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' (both Tamil), and Rajamouli's 'RRR' (multi-lingual), an NTR-Ram Charan starrer.

The lockdown has been a revelation and the only way was to adapt to the new situation, he told PTI. "....have been working for the past 37 years and always running from pillar to post, every day work, stuff like that and suddenly to land up in a situation where there is no work..

I mean it is difficult to communicate with other people, go out because of these lockdowns... really takes a toll on you, I think, initially, to come to terms with reality. But I think as it went on, then you realise that there is nothing much you can do about it and so you go about it in a way that will be productive.. so the only option left to me that time was to work from home..," he said.

Prasad kept himself busy reading new scripts of projects likely to go on floors once the lockdown is lifted, done a few short films, some on home videos and some for the Over-the-top (OTT) platform, one directed by Suhasini Maniratnam for Amazon. Editing work on 'Shershah' directed by Vishnu Vardhan and Kunal Deshmukh's 'Shiddat' is almost completed, he said.

Prasad used the time during the lockdown to polish the edit and "get into a situation where with those two to three days of shoot they will do soon, editing work will be completed." He was constantly in touch with the directors online during the shutdown. On 'Ponniyin Selvan', he said Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi will be playing the lead roles.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' directed by Honey Trehan was scheduled for theatre release but because of COVID-19 it was released on the OTT platform. It was the first movie he edited to be released on this platform and it did well too, being a murder-mystery, Prasad said.

Another ongoing project is 'Aadujeevitham' (Malayalam) directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the lockdown, he also launched a 'learning every day' channel on youtube to teach students about editing and filmmaking.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5, for a fourth straight day ...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...

Rookie on the spot as White Sox face Twins

Right-hander Dane Dunning made his major league debut for the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 19, earned his first career victory on Wednesday and on Tuesday is set to start in his clubs biggest series in more than a decade. If that stretch sound...

Whales stranded in crocodile-infested Australian river

Australias northern tropical rivers are reknowned for being crocodile-infested, so the appearance of migrating humpback whales in one waterway has baffled marine scientists, who assume they simply took a wrong turn and got stuck.Marine ecol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020