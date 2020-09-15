Why The King: Eternal Monarch needs additional time for Season 2’s renewal

It has been over three months since The King: Eternal Monarch Season 1 dropped its finale. Now the viewers are ardently waiting for Season 2.

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2? The series starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun has no official confirmation for another season but the Korean drama enthusiasts are sure that it will return soon.

Here's you can get The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2's cast members who will return in it. Some of them are Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna,Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim to name a few.

The main hindrance on the way of The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2's renewal is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the renewal and release of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2.

According to the latest reports, South Korea has reported its lowest daily coronavirus tally in about a month as it began easing its tough social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. On Monday, 109 cases were added in the past 24 hours that took the country's total to 22,285 with 363 deaths. Although the South Korean government is gradually easing its tough norms, still fans need to wait for additional time before getting a beautiful news on The King: Eternal Monarch.

The King: Eternal Monarch started with the Korean Nielsen Nationwide viewership rating at 11.6 percent on the second episode but the rating hit it lowest at 5.2 percent on the 11th episode, and the series struggled to pass the 6-8 percent viewership rating on later episodes.

While the ratings were generally low in Korea and the series struggled with lower-than-expected domestic popularity, it gained popularity abroad and was ranked first on Netflix in multiple countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand while airing. With having such a beautiful response globally, the creator can't hold them back in renewing The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2.

The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable