Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyra Banks wants the word 'smize' added to dictionary

American TV star Tyra Banks recently expressed her desire to make a new addition to the dictionary. Over the course of her career, Banks has popularised the word 'smize' -- to smile with your eyes -- and is hoping for the word to join Merriam-Webster's catalogue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:21 IST
Tyra Banks wants the word 'smize' added to dictionary
Tyra Banks (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV star Tyra Banks recently expressed her desire to make a new addition to the dictionary. Over the course of her career, Banks has popularised the word 'smize' -- to smile with your eyes -- and is hoping for the word to join Merriam-Webster's catalogue. According to Fox News, in an interview with NPR, the new 'Dancing with the Stars' host revealed that she's been making an attempt to have 'smize' added to the dictionary.

She said, "There's a secret smize. There's a lot of smizes. But you know what? Guess who will not put smize in the dictionary? Merriam-Webster. We keep calling the Merriam-Webster people." The 'Life Size' actor said she and her team have made attempt after attempt to get Merriam-Webster to add the word, but haven't been met with any success.

She stated, "We call them. We email them. We show them the cover of The Wall Street Journal. We show everything, all this stuff. And they're just like ... 'We've had our eye on smize for a couple of years.' And I'm like, 'You know what? Now you're just hating.'" Further talking about 'smizing' she explained that it can express a number of emotions. She said, "There's different ones. And you have to think of different things to ... activate a different muscle in your face."

As reported by Fox News, the model has also taken the word to a whole new level by creating an ice cream brand called Smize. While the brand wasn't set to launch until next year, Banks felt that amid the coronavirus pandemic, "people need ice cream." (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Worried over domestic problems, woman ends life along with 2-yr-old daughter

A 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, ended her life by hanging herself as she was worried over domestic problems, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chilla village, they added.Rajni 28, a resident of Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher ahead of two-day Fed meet

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day m...

No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry, drug traffickers: Govt

The government on Tuesday said no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Uni...

Low solar tariff could boost manufacturing competitiveness, help achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Solar energy could contribute to manufacturing competitiveness due to its low tariff, which would ultimately help achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Parliament was informed on TuesdayLow cost power is an essential requirement for comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020