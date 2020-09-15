Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick pushed to continue 'KUWTK' for easy payday: Report

Left Menu
After popular reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was announced to be ending in 2021, sources reported that the members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the family's iconic reality show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:55 IST
Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After popular reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was announced to be ending in 2021, sources reported that the members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the family's iconic reality show. The sources to Page Six told that there were two camps -- with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on one side, and Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on the other.

An insider said, "Some of them needed the money more than others." Although the outlet noted that after 18 seasons so far, none of the co-stars is exactly strapped for cash. According to sources, Kylie, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian were all in favour of axing 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' once it became clear that it's no longer their best money-making strategy. Meanwhile, rapper husband Kanye West has long wanted wife Kim off the reality show, so he joined the Can-It Club.

Page Six has been told that Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian both see the show as an easy and reliable payday. Insiders point out that while Kylie has her famously lucrative cosmetics line and Kendall has a thriving modelling career, Khloe and Disick's clothing companies - 'Good American' and 'Talentless', respectively -- are, by comparison, small companies. However, there's no hint on where Rob Kardashian's sock line 'Arthur George' fits into the picture.

Last week, a source said that the family would likely have continued with the show were it not for the harsh financial realities of cable TV during the global financial crisis. "If it wasn't for the pandemic, it could have kept going. But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on," said the insider.

Last week -- after the family announced that the show will end next year -- Page Six reported that the Kardashian family's personal struggles (including West's mental-health crises) combined with diminishing financial prospects to doom the series. The outlet also reported that the family is considering a streaming deal. A representative for the family declined to comment. (ANI)

