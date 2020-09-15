Left Menu
Development News Edition

So proud of the man you have become: Twinkle Khanna pens emotional note on son Aarav's 18th birthday

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish to son Aarav as the star kid ringed in his 18th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:16 IST
So proud of the man you have become: Twinkle Khanna pens emotional note on son Aarav's 18th birthday
Picture shared by Twinkle Khanna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish to son Aarav as the star kid ringed in his 18th birthday. "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy," wrote 'Mrs. Funnybones' as she penned down an emotional note that chronicled the bond she shares with her son who has turned 18.

Counting on the things that she has learned over the years, Khanna wrote, "All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room." "But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali," added the 'Mela' actor.

Concluding emotional note, Twinkle said that she is already missing the little boy Aarav was and added, "I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers." Along with the special birthday note, the 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' star shared a glimpse of the family birthday celebration that featured Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and the birthday boy-- Aarav-- along with sister Nitara. The sweet picture captured all of them as they all donned a makeshift moustache. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...

'Mockery of Hindus': RSS on allowance for Brahmin priests in Bengal

The RSS on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees announcement of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Brahmin priests in the state, terming it a mockery and alleged that the existence of Beng...

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020