Crunchyroll teases Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release time, new director talks on development

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is officially renewed. Fans are going crazy after knowing that Season 3 is also renewed. The success of Season 1 was remarkable that paved the way for confirmation of two more seasons.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021. The release of Season 2 is not possible in this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for an additional time for Season 2's release.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be somehow different from the previous season. The second season will bring new surprises to the viewers. The reason is the change in director. Masato Jibo has replaced Takao Abo this time.

The new director, Masato Jibo shared his thoughts on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 during Crunchyroll Expo. While discussing on new aspects, Jibo said, "A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna."

Jibo further said how he is planning to take into account the work that was accomplished in Season 1 of Rising of the Shield Hero. "We'll follow in season one's footsteps and wok on making everything its best. The rest of the staff and I our giving our all for these characters so please look forward to watching it," Jibo added.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles. They jointly will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series.

