Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crunchyroll teases Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release time, new director talks on development

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:15 IST
Crunchyroll teases Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release time, new director talks on development
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be somehow different from the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is officially renewed. Fans are going crazy after knowing that Season 3 is also renewed. The success of Season 1 was remarkable that paved the way for confirmation of two more seasons.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021. The release of Season 2 is not possible in this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for an additional time for Season 2's release.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be somehow different from the previous season. The second season will bring new surprises to the viewers. The reason is the change in director. Masato Jibo has replaced Takao Abo this time.

The new director, Masato Jibo shared his thoughts on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 during Crunchyroll Expo. While discussing on new aspects, Jibo said, "A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna."

Jibo further said how he is planning to take into account the work that was accomplished in Season 1 of Rising of the Shield Hero. "We'll follow in season one's footsteps and wok on making everything its best. The rest of the staff and I our giving our all for these characters so please look forward to watching it," Jibo added.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles. They jointly will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 spoilers: Michael likely to spend quality time with his family

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...

'Mockery of Hindus': RSS on allowance for Brahmin priests in Bengal

The RSS on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees announcement of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Brahmin priests in the state, terming it a mockery and alleged that the existence of Beng...

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020