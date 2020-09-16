Left Menu
Charges framed against actor Vikram in model Sonika death case

The trial in the case will begin on November 25. The court has also framed charges of causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, as well as Section 185 of the Motor vehicle Act that deals with driving a vehicle by a drunk person or by a person under the influence of drugs.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Kolkata framed various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving, against actor Vikram Chatterjee on Tuesday in the death case of model Sonika Chauhan. The trial in the case will begin on November 25.

The court has also framed charges of causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, as well as Section 185 of the Motor vehicle Act that deals with driving a vehicle by a drunk person or by a person under the influence of drugs. Chauhan, also a prime time TV host, was killed in April 2017 while Chatterjee was injured when their car met with an accident in south Kolkata's Rashbehari Avenue area.

Chatterjee was on the driver's seat and Chauhan was sitting beside him. They were brought out of the mangled car by locals and rushed to a private hospital where Chauhan was declared brought dead.

