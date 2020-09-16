Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safety driver in fatal Arizona Uber self-driving car crash charged with homicide

The back-up safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber Technologies test vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona, in 2018 was charged with negligent homicide, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 05:58 IST
Safety driver in fatal Arizona Uber self-driving car crash charged with homicide

The back-up safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber Technologies test vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona, in 2018 was charged with negligent homicide, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Rafael Vasquez, age 46, who is also known as Rafaela, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being charged in the death of Elaine Herzberg on Aug. 27, court records show. She was released pending trial set for February 2021.

Herzberg died after she was struck while walking a bicycle across a street at night. The first recorded death involving a self-driving vehicle prompted significant safety concerns about the nascent autonomous vehicle industry. Uber declined comment. A lawyer for Vasquez did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

A Tempe police report said Vasquez was repeatedly looking down instead of keeping her eyes on the road. Prosecutors in March 2019 said Uber was not criminally liable in the crash. “Distracted driving is an issue of great importance in our community,” said Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel. "When a driver gets behind the wheel of a car, they have a responsibility to control and operate that vehicle safely."

Police said previously the crash was "entirely avoidable" and that Vasquez was streaming "The Voice" TV program at the time of the crash. In November, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) faulted Vasquez's inactions and Uber for inadequate attention to safety and decisions in the company's autonomous vehicle development.

The NTSB said the probable cause was Vasquez's failure to monitor the driving environment “because she was visually distracted throughout the trip by her personal cell phone." She was supposed to act in the event of an emergency. Uber made a series of development decisions that contributed to the crash's cause, the NTSB said. The software in the modified Volvo XC90 did not properly identify Herzberg as a pedestrian and did not address "operators’ automation complacency." Uber deactivated the automatic emergency braking systems in the Volvo XC90 vehicle and precluded the use of immediate emergency braking, relying instead on the back-up driver.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Climate change and COVID land Nepal's tea production in hot water

By Aadesh Subedi ILAM, Nepal, Sept 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the 25 years he has grown tea in eastern Nepal, Yuvraj Gautam never had a yield this low.First, diseases such as leaf curl and black tip attacked the crops on his three-h...

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in OT, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a fo...

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhal...

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Heavy rain, pounding surf and flash floods hit parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast as Hurricane Sally lumbered toward land at a painfully slow pace, threatening as much as 30 inches of rain and dangerous, historic flooding....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020