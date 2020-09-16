Kat Coiro in talks to helm 'She-Hulk' pilot

Director Kat Coiro is in negotiations to helm the pilot episode of Marvel Studios' series "She-Hulk". Coiro has previously directed many episodes of popular series such as Netflix’s "Dead To Me" , "Shameless" , "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and "Modern Family" .

According to Deadline, she will direct several other episodes of the series, besides the pilot, and also serve as an executive producer. The much-awaited series will premiere on Disney Plus.

In November 2019, "Rick and Morty" scribe Jessica Gao was hired as the head writer for the show. She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by legendary comic books writer Stan Lee.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out. The character first appeared in comics as a member of the Fantastic Four in the 1980s.