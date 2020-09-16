Sumeet Vyas to star in series on Indo-China war

Actor Sumeet Vyas says his next project is a series on Indo-China war. The show has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vyas told PTI.

The actor said the work on the series was impacted due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. "I was shooting for this war-series and only patch work was left... The post production also took a hit, it was supposed to happen in LA and then they (makers) were trying to figure it out here.

"Last, I heard they managed to put together everything. The primary shoot is over, now they are doing post production," he said. According to Vyas, the series should stream by the next year. Abhay Deol is also a part of the series. He had posted a picture with Manjrekar from the set last year on his Instagram page.