Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haasan announces next flick, to join hands with 'Kaithi' fame Lokesh Kanagaraj

Top star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced his next Tamil film 'Kamal Haasan 232" and shared the first poster on twitter, saying 'another journey begins." Teaming up with 'Kaithi' and 'Managaram' film maker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the movie, Raaj Kamal Films International said alongside Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh, the Haasan starrer would be an "entertainer par excellence." The movie has been tentatively titled KamalHaasan232 and "we will see you in the summer of 2021," the film production firm said, adding the venture would be Haasan's 232nd film.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:10 IST
Haasan announces next flick, to join hands with 'Kaithi' fame Lokesh Kanagaraj

Top star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced his next Tamil film 'Kamal Haasan 232" and shared the first poster on twitter, saying 'another journey begins." Teaming up with 'Kaithi' and 'Managaram' film maker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the movie, Raaj Kamal Films International said alongside Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh, the Haasan starrer would be an "entertainer par excellence." The movie has been tentatively titled KamalHaasan232 and "we will see you in the summer of 2021," the film production firm said, adding the venture would be Haasan's 232nd film. The fresh venture, to be taken forward by "talent, experience and animal spirits", would make people rejoice, the movie house said.

On his twitter handle, Kanagaraj thanked Haasan for picking him and shared the first look poster, with a dark red background and the image of a man (Haasan)depicted in black with an assemblage of guns, droppingample hints of an action movie. State Secretary (Media), Makkal Needhi Maiam, Murali Appas, said the film could beexpected before the Assembly election next year.

Asked if Haasan's other dimension of the MNMchief would reflect in the movie, he told PTI, "it will haveaction, youthfulness and definitely the movie will haveeverything for society, since he is also the MNM president." Shankar directorial 'Indian-2,'which is under production, was previously reported to be the acclaimed star's last movie before retirement so that he could focus his energy towards his party. Haasan was also involved in the 'Thalaivan Irukkindran' movie project.

Kanagaraj's actor Vijay starrer, 'Master', expected to be released in April, is yet to be screened following the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh even in winters, says retired Brigadier

The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troo...

PM Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation on September 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 18, will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu mega-bridge through video-conference, the Prime Ministers Office PMO informed. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also inaugura...

Hungary expects pandemic second wave to peak in Dec-Jan -PM Orban

Hungary will maintain border closures and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in cinemas, theatres and social institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.Orban said the second wave o...

Cyprus says it is ready for dialogue with Turkey "without threats"

Cyprus is ready to engage in talks with Turkey to resolve differences but only without blackmail and threats, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.The two countries are locked in a dispute over drilling rights in the Mediterranean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020