Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong

Most Hong Kong cinemas had their first showing of Mulan on Thursday morning. At Mong Kok Broadway Theatre, in a popular protest area, Mulan sold one third of the tickets at its debut according to frontdesk staff, around 20% fewer than local movie "i'm livin' it" by Hing Fan Wong, which debuted at the same time.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:30 IST
Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong

Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls to boycott the movie.

Based on a Chinese folk story, the film has provoked a backlash in the Chinese-ruled city and elsewhere over its star's comments of support for Hong Kong police during protests last year and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region. "I will not watch Mulan because of its cast and filming location," said 24-year-old clerk Cherry Lee as she passed by the Mong Kok Broadway Theatre screening the film.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and internet users in Taiwan and Thailand have been among those promoting hashtags "#BoycottMulan" and "#BanMulan" on Twitter, following this month's launch of the film on Disney's streaming platform. Most Hong Kong cinemas had their first showing of Mulan on Thursday morning.

At Mong Kok Broadway Theatre, in a popular protest area, Mulan sold one third of the tickets at its debut according to frontdesk staff, around 20% fewer than local movie "i'm livin' it" by Hing Fan Wong, which debuted at the same time. "I’ve known the story of Mulan since I was little," said retiree Chan, as he entered the cinema. He declined to give his first name to avoid getting involved in the controversy.

At Festival Grand Cinema in another district, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', which debuted in Hong Kong on Sept. 20, sold more tickets on Thursday morning than Mulan, staff said. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mulan also had a cold reception in mainland China, where Chinese authorities had told major media outlets not to cover the film's release in the wake of the uproar. Internationally, the criticism has focused on the movie being partly filmed in Xinjiang, where China's clamp-down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticised by some governments and rights groups.

In Hong Kong, the star of the movie, mainland Chinese-born actress Liu Yifei, has angered democracy supporters after showing support for Hong Kong police in a social media post last year. Retiree Kwok, 65, who declined to give his first name, said he liked the movie because it represented values such as "safeguarding the country and helping families" at a time when China was being "suppressed by the United States."

"Lui Yifei represents Mulan well, she is very brave and willing to fight against evil," Kwok said. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....

SCTIMST, TYNOR ink pact for joint R&D in Orthotics and Rehabilitation devices

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 PTI Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has signed an MoU with Tynor Orthotics Private Limitedto set up an Orthotics and Rehabilitation RD vertical to promote indigenous ...

Britain's John Lewis Partnership reports 55 mln stg first-half loss

The John Lewis Partnership reported a first-half loss of 55 million pounds 71 million and said it would not pay its staff a bonus this year as it charts its slow recovery from the pandemic.The owner of Britains leading eponymous department ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020