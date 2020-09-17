Left Menu
Bhumi Pednekar says she will watch 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' with her sister

Ahead of the digital release of her film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare', which is based on womanhood, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said she is planning to organise a screening of the film to spend some quality time with her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:03 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the digital release of her film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare', which is based on womanhood, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said she is planning to organise a screening of the film to spend some quality time with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. In the film, which is set to release on Netflix on Friday, Pednekar and actor Konkana Sen Sharma are seen playing the role of sisters who come from a small town and settled down in Noida.

"Samiksha and I will watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare together once it releases this week. Samiksha and I had watched Dolly Kitty together at Busan the first time and the movie's journey literally started with my sister by my side," Bhumi said. "We had the best time together in Busan. We've now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening," she added.

Elaborating more on how the film "celebrates womanhood," she said that there isn't any better way to watch the movie if it is not with her sister. "The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn't think of a better way to watch the movie," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor said.

"Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I'm really excited to have this moment with her," she added. The film by Alankrita Srivastava is all set to release on Netflix on September 18. (ANI)

