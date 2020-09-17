2 toddlers meet with watery grave in separate incidents

Two toddlers met with a watery grave in separate incidents reported in the city and nearby Tirupur, police said on Thursday. In both the cases, the toddlers had fallen into buckets of water.

In the first incident, the body of a nine-month-old boy was found upside down in a bucket of water in his house at Thondamuthur near here early this morning, the police said. His father, hailing from Rubaki district in Assam, had left for work in the wee hours while his wife and their toddler-son were sleeping, they said.

Later, the mother woke up, found the boy missing, and searched for him only to find his body in the bucket, they said. In another incident, a one-year-old boy also met with a similar fate at Paraipalam in Tirupur on Tuesday night, the police said.

Shanthi Devi, hailing from Bihar, who lost her husband a few years ago, was working in a garment factory. She would leave her three children with her sister while going for work. Shanthi, who returned from work, found her one-year-old son Deepak dead in a bucket of water.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, the police said. PTI NVM NVG NVG