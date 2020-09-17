Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 toddlers meet with watery grave in separate incidents

In another incident, a one-year-old boy also met with a similar fate at Paraipalam in Tirupur on Tuesday night, the police said. Shanthi Devi, hailing from Bihar, who lost her husband a few years ago, was working in a garment factory.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:38 IST
2 toddlers meet with watery grave in separate incidents

Two toddlers met with a watery grave in separate incidents reported in the city and nearby Tirupur, police said on Thursday. In both the cases, the toddlers had fallen into buckets of water.

In the first incident, the body of a nine-month-old boy was found upside down in a bucket of water in his house at Thondamuthur near here early this morning, the police said. His father, hailing from Rubaki district in Assam, had left for work in the wee hours while his wife and their toddler-son were sleeping, they said.

Later, the mother woke up, found the boy missing, and searched for him only to find his body in the bucket, they said. In another incident, a one-year-old boy also met with a similar fate at Paraipalam in Tirupur on Tuesday night, the police said.

Shanthi Devi, hailing from Bihar, who lost her husband a few years ago, was working in a garment factory. She would leave her three children with her sister while going for work. Shanthi, who returned from work, found her one-year-old son Deepak dead in a bucket of water.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, the police said. PTI NVM NVG NVG

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Empowerment of women not just clarion call but motto of my life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life. We started the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and faced skepticism. It was still adopted by other s...

Opposition leaders meet prez over Delhi riots case; seek probe into police's role in violence

Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised questions about the role of the police during the February riots, besides expressing their lack of confidence in the probe of the incident. In a joint memorandum, th...

Potential COVID-19 drug azithromycin may increase risk for cardiac events

Azithromycin -- a commonly-prescribed antibiotic -- is being investigated as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Azithromycins association with cardiac events also has been debated. In 2012, the FDA issued a warning for azithromycin stating...

NBA basketball schools youth get taste of virtual fan experience

Even as the odds were stacked against the Denver Nuggets, Vasisht Krishna Neti was backing the Mile High City team to beat LA Clippers in the Game 7. Little did Neti know that he would be cheering for his favourite team as a virtual fan for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020