Lankan gangster died of heart attack:CBCID

The death of Sri Lankan gangster, Angoda Lokka, was due to heart attack and no foul play was involved, findings of the post-mortem, chemical examination and histopathology reports have revealed, according to CBCID sources. Lokka died here on July 3 in a private hospital, following chest pain and the body after autopsy was shifted to Madurai and cremated the next day.

Suspecting foul play, three people were arrested on charges of getting Lokka an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh. After taking over the case, CBCID concentrated on two aspects whether the deceased was really the gangster and how documents were forged to get the Aadhaar card for him by the trio.

The examination reports, including histopathology, received from Chennai, revealed that there was no finding of poisoning or anything indicating unnatural death and the death was natural one and due to heart attack, CBCID sources said. With suspected foul play ruled out, the investigating agency will now focus on the next case of forging documents to get the Aadhaar card and harbouring the fugitive-gangster, the sources added.