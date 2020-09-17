Plank You Modi - A unique birthday greeting from Fitness Professionals Association

With the global pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, health has assumed primacy in 2020. A group of fitness professionals led by BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini chose to initiate a unique greeting to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the occasion of his birthday on 17th September. Dedicating this gesture to him on his 70th birthday, the Fitness Professionals Association has announced #PlankYouModi to wish the Prime Minister. A 70 seconds plank video will be posted by the fitness professionals with the hashtag #PlankYouModi. They will dedicate the plank to Modi ji while also promising themselves a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the campaign, the BJP Spokesperson and fitness professional Shweta Shalini said, " PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is an Inspiration to every Indian. He has dedicated 70 years of his life for the national cause, and he is the Pradhan Sevak of India. With COVID-19, the prime concern of the world today is health. We decided to take the opportunity to thank him for his services, greet him on his birthday and also promise ourselves a healthy lifestyle by doing a 70 seconds plank." Speaking on the initiative, actor & entrepreneur Suniel Shetty said, "Our Hon. PM Modi Ji is a living example of mind over matter. His youthful exuberance at this age is inspiring and I applaud the young fitness professionals for their unique initiative and pledge in honour of our leaders 70th birthday. There couldn't be a better way or time, to draw attention to the need of a healthier lifestyle. Tough times won't last, but tough people will. Here's wishing Modi Ji a very happy birthday and a long & healthy life." Speaking on the same Milind Soman said, "I have enjoyed being fit all my life and it has always been inspiring to see the Prime Minister's emphasis on a healthy lifestyle. He is the one who took the initiative to conceptualise and popularize International Yoga Day. When we thought of wishing him in these troubled times, we thought why not dedicate a simple fitness activity on his 70th birthday. This is dedicated to you Sir. Happy Birthday." About Fitness Professionals Association Fitness Professionals Association is an association of fitness professionals, gym trainers & gym owners across India. The association is working towards the upskilling of fitness professionals in the industry as well as liasoning between the Government and the professionals.