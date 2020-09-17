Left Menu
Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:31 IST
FACTBOX-Leading nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards
The annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, will be handed out on Sunday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul" (AMC) "The Crown" (Netflix) "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu) "Killing Eve" (AMC) "The Mandalorian" (Disney+) "Ozark" (Netflix) "Stranger Things" (Netflix) "Succession" (HBO) BEST COMEDY SERIES "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO) "Dead to Me" (Netflix) "The Good Place" (NBC) "Insecure" (HBO) "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix) "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video) "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV) "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX) BEST LIMITED SERIES "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu) "Mrs. America" (FX) "Unbelievable" (Netflix) "Unorthodox" (Netflix) "Watchmen" (HBO) BEST COMEDY ACTOR Anthony Anderson, "black-ish" Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" Ted Danson, "The Good Place" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" Issa Rae, "Insecure" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish" BEST DRAMA ACTOR Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Steve Carell, "The Morning Show" Brian Cox, "Succession" Billy Porter, "Pose" Jeremy Strong, "Succession" BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Zendaya, "Euphoria" BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" Regina King, "Watchmen" Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere" BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen" Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education" Paul Mescal, "Normal People" Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies" Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" Kieran Culkin, "Succession" Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show" Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale" Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" Betty Gilpin, "Glow" Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Yvonne Orji, "Insecure" Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES Mahershala Ali, "Ramy" Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)

