Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in from Bollywood as PM Modi turns 70

Several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:31 IST
Wishes pour in from Bollywood as PM Modi turns 70
Actors Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and singer Asha Bhosle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The celebrities took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.

"Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. And many more to come," tweeted actor Shahid Kapoor. Kumar on the other hand marked the day by posting a throwback picture of himself with the Prime Minister.

"One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership," Akshay wrote along with the picture. "Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always #HappyBirthdayPMModi," he added.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the Prime Minister on the occasion. "Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you," he tweeted.

"Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness," he continued. Devgn also took to Twitter and said, "Happy 70th Modiji More Power to you Sir. @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit hopped on the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of herself with the Prime Minister to wish him on the day. "My heartiest congratulations to you on your 70th birthday @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a healthy & happy year ahead. May our country continue to achieve great heights under your leadership," she wrote along with the picture.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also posted a picture of herself with PM Modi and wrote, "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modiji ke janam din par, unko meri bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Deergha ayushaman rahiye, Bhagwan se yahi Prarthana hai. Jai Hind." Actor Sanjay Dutt also took to the platform and said, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness."

Scores of other Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and others wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - U.N.

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladeshs Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a U.N.-le...

Italy: 70 migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea

More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea in frustration Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said. The groups ship, whic...

Harsimrat Kaur, lone SAD member in Modi govt, resigns from Cabinet in protest against farm bills

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti...

In U.S. ally Bahrain, Israel deal rallies a weakened opposition

Bahrain may have won international praise for following in the United Arab Emirates footsteps and establishing ties with Israel, but the dramatic move by the close U.S. ally could stir a new wave of opposition at home.While the deal will en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020