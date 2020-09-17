Left Menu
Woman holds fatal stabbing suspect at gunpoint in Michigan

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. He died at the scene. Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said the woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody.

Woman holds fatal stabbing suspect at gunpoint in Michigan
An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck Wednesday afternoon at a Meijer store in Adrian, The Daily Telegram of Adrian reported. He died at the scene.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said the woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody. Emrick said the woman has a concealed pistol license. A knife believed used in the stabbing was found on a store shelf.

The victim and suspect entered the store separately, Emrick said. The victim's name was not immediately released. The chief did not discuss a motive and the investigation is continuing. "At this time, we're reviewing video footage from the store surveillance cameras as well as cellphone camera footage from witnesses at the scene," he said. Adrian is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

A commotion in the store drew the attention of some shoppers who didn't witness the attack. "We were getting in line and we heard people start screaming in the back of the store," said Becky Perez, who was with her husband, Rudy. "Then, I see some employees start running and then I see people running from the back. They were screaming and running out the front door." A "code 50" was announced over the store's PA system and employees could be seen running in the direction of the commotion, she said.

A spokesman for Meijer was not immediately available for comment, according to the newspaper.

