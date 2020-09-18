The Batman’ filming resumes following shutdown over Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Warner Bros has announced that the filming on its much-anticipated DC superhero movie “The Batman” has resumed after being shutdown for over two weeks. The production on the Matt Reeves-directed film was halted on September 3 after lead star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. “Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the UK,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros Pictures told Variety.

Filming on “The Batman” started earlier this month in London after it shut down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which closed productions worldwide. However, on September 4 the studio announced that movie was “temporarily paused” after a crew member was diagnosed COVID-19 positive. The production company did not reveal the name of the individual who had tested positive.

Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson was the crew member who had contracted the virus. The first trailer of “The Batman” debuted last month at DC FanDome and the film is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

Actors Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell also feature in the movie..