Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Batman’ filming resumes following shutdown over Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis

However, on September 4 the studio announced that movie was “temporarily paused” after a crew member was diagnosed COVID-19 positive. The production company did not reveal the name of the individual who had tested positive. Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson was the crew member who had contracted the virus.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:19 IST
The Batman’ filming resumes following shutdown over Pattinson’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Warner Bros has announced that the filming on its much-anticipated DC superhero movie “The Batman” has resumed after being shutdown for over two weeks. The production on the Matt Reeves-directed film was halted on September 3 after lead star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. “Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the UK,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros Pictures told Variety.

Filming on “The Batman” started earlier this month in London after it shut down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which closed productions worldwide. However, on September 4 the studio announced that movie was “temporarily paused” after a crew member was diagnosed COVID-19 positive. The production company did not reveal the name of the individual who had tested positive.

Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson was the crew member who had contracted the virus. The first trailer of “The Batman” debuted last month at DC FanDome and the film is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

Actors Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell also feature in the movie..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The US Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women. The warning issued late Thursday doesnt specify the organizations plotting the attacks...

Liquor mafia operating in Punjab, Centre should probe: Cong MP

Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centres intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies. Congress MP Shamsher...

Travelers must pay cost of COVID-19 test themselves, insists Nigeria government

The government of Nigeria has said that it is the responsibility of Nigerians traveling abroad to pay for the cost of the COVID-19 test as specified by several countries, according to a news report by This Day.The Chairman of the Presidenti...

China begins military drills as senior U.S. official visits Taiwan

China began combat drills near the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the same day a senior U.S. official began high-level meetings in Taipei, as Beijing denounced tightening ties between Chinese-claimed Taiwan and the United States.Beijing has watch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020