Elle Fanning to narrate docu podcast on controversial diet pill DNP

Actor Elle Fanning is set to narrate documentary podcast series “One Click”, focusing on the controversial diet pill and bodybuilding aid DNP. According to Deadline, Fanning, who is also executive producing the series, has collaborated with former science editor of Newsweek Jessica Wapner for the project.

DNP is a chemical that was originally used in World War I-era artillery shells that has more recently been sold on the Internet as a diet pill and bodybuilding aid, with fatal results. With the series Fanning and Wapner aim to highlight issues of body image and mental health. Cadence13, the Entercom-backed podcast company, is behind the series which is based on Wapner’s article for The Daily Beast – “The Deadly Internet Diet Drug That Cooks People Alive”, published in January. “One Click” is touted to be a franchise that will explore how a single click on the internet can change a life forever. The story of DNP is the topic for season one.

“Through Jessica’s investigation into DNP, a drug I had never heard of before, we hope to uncover and expose those preying on the vulnerable. This isn’t a chemistry story—it’s the story of 21-year-olds who burned alive from the inside trying to reach an intangible goal of what society’s beauty standards are today,” Fanning said. Wapner added, “Moving this story from print to podcast will make for a far-reaching and in-depth examination of the many dire issues surrounding body image. Elle’s intelligence, openness and experience make her an ideal co-host.” The first season of “One Click” will premiere early next year..