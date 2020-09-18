Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elle Fanning to narrate docu podcast on controversial diet pill DNP

Actor Elle Fanning is set to narrate documentary podcast series “One Click”, focusing on the controversial diet pill and bodybuilding aid DNP. Wapner added, “Moving this story from print to podcast will make for a far-reaching and in-depth examination of the many dire issues surrounding body image.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:27 IST
Elle Fanning to narrate docu podcast on controversial diet pill DNP

Actor Elle Fanning is set to narrate documentary podcast series “One Click”, focusing on the controversial diet pill and bodybuilding aid DNP. According to Deadline, Fanning, who is also executive producing the series, has collaborated with former science editor of Newsweek Jessica Wapner for the project.

DNP is a chemical that was originally used in World War I-era artillery shells that has more recently been sold on the Internet as a diet pill and bodybuilding aid, with fatal results. With the series Fanning and Wapner aim to highlight issues of body image and mental health. Cadence13, the Entercom-backed podcast company, is behind the series which is based on Wapner’s article for The Daily Beast – “The Deadly Internet Diet Drug That Cooks People Alive”, published in January. “One Click” is touted to be a franchise that will explore how a single click on the internet can change a life forever. The story of DNP is the topic for season one.

“Through Jessica’s investigation into DNP, a drug I had never heard of before, we hope to uncover and expose those preying on the vulnerable. This isn’t a chemistry story—it’s the story of 21-year-olds who burned alive from the inside trying to reach an intangible goal of what society’s beauty standards are today,” Fanning said. Wapner added, “Moving this story from print to podcast will make for a far-reaching and in-depth examination of the many dire issues surrounding body image. Elle’s intelligence, openness and experience make her an ideal co-host.” The first season of “One Click” will premiere early next year..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India public cloud mkt to reach Rs 63,000cr by FY2025, SMBs may account for 30% share: Nasscom

Indias public cloud market stood at Rs 17,000 crore in FY2020 and is expected to grow at about 30 per cent CAGR to reach Rs 63,000 crore by FY2025, a report by industry body Nasscom said. Also, small and medium businesses SMBs can account f...

France's Macron calls Lebanese president about cabinet formation

French President Emmanuel Macron called Lebanons president on Friday to discuss the need to press on with efforts to form a new government, seeking to give new momentum to an initiative by Paris that aims to pull the Middle East nation out ...

Stroke scans may help diagnose COVID-19: Study

COVID-19 may be diagnosed on the same emergency scans used to diagnose stroke, according to a new study that may help in the early identification of COVID-19 in patients with suspected brain injury, and the subsequent limitation of disease ...

Germany seeks more scrutiny of Belarus by top UN rights body

Germany has presented a resolution at the U.N.s top human rights body that raises concerns about torture, arbitrary deprivations of life, and sexual and gender-based violence linked to Belarus disputed presidential election last month. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020