Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honour

Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honour recognising his contribution to the UK film industry. Once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Weinstein's credits include “The English Patient,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Shakespeare In Love.”

PTI | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:54 IST
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honour
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honour recognising his contribution to the UK film industry. Weinstein, 68, was given the honour in 2004. The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the end of his career and helped spur #MeToo — a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct. "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," according to a notice in The Gazette, the UK's official public record.

The forfeiture committee can remove a honour, with the approval of the queen. Once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Weinstein's credits include "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting," and "Shakespeare In Love."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark, recovery rate stands at 78.86 pc

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A total of 52,14,678 cases have been reported in the country whic...

HC bars Harsh Lodha from holding office in M P Birla group

The Calcutta High Court on Friday restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any office in any of the entities of M P Birla Group during pendency of a suit over succession of the M P Birla Estate. The high court, in a judgement over admini...

Emergency tents back as Madrid struggles to curb virus wave

A line of green tents labelled with a red cross stands empty Friday in the garden of a Madrid military hospital as a second wave of the coronavirus takes hold in the Spanish capital. The Gmez Ulla hospital is getting ready just in case emer...

Libya's Haftar says he will lift oil blockade, with conditions

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Friday he would lift for one month his blockade of oil output and said he had agreed with the rival Tripoli government on fair distribution of energy revenue.A resumption of oil exports a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020