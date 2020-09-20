Alita: Battle Angel 2: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz talk on imminent sequel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date, but fans continue to predict what they can see in the imminent movie. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans. Read further to get the latest updates on this movie.

A new development in favour of Alita: Battle Angel 2 popped up over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is fans choice to play a character that is a part of the Motorball scene in the world of Alita. This tweet came from the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on celebrating 'Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.'

The good news is that actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles in Alita: Battle Angel 2. Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. The franchise aficionados can see the Vengeful Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2 because of Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Rosa Salazar will surely get back in Alita: Battle Angel 2 as Alita, not just because she plays the lead role, but because she loves her character and the movie franchise very much. "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could," Rosa Salazar said.

Fans also expect Christoph Waltz to be back in Alita: Battle Angel 2 as Alita's surrogate dad Dr Dyson Ido, who was seen as a renowned cyborg-scientist and a part-time bounty-hunter. "I haven't heard anything and I'm a little disappointed and surprised that I haven't heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers," Christoph Waltz said in April this year.

"I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result," he added.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

