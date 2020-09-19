Jurassic World 3: How Dominion can end trilogy, Chris Pratt hints change in time dynamics

Jurassic World 2 was released in June 2018 and the movie's success in the global box office paved the way for making Jurassic World 3. Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

Fans are wonder how Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion will end the franchise. Do they need to give a satisfying end for the trilogy? Jurassic World 3 requires to explain what happened with the freed dinosaurs give Owen and Clare's indecisive relationship a happy (or at least conclusive) ending, and do justice to the returning legacy cast by wrapping up the long-running InGen/BioSyn rivalry neatly, Screenrant claimed.

Chris Pratt reportedly hinted a change in the time dynamics in Jurassic World 3. The setting is expected to follow a world ahead of a few years from the time when the second movie ended. This gives a glimpse into a world that has settled from a dinosaur invasion instead of a war between survivors.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

According to the actor Sam Neill, all the sets are waiting and he is returning to the franchise after 19 years. He made his last appearance as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park 3 in 2001. Bryce Dallas Howard recently discussed in an interview with an entertainment site that how the people behind the movie at Universal Studios are ensuring the well-being of the cast and crew. They are all set to go above and beyond for safety.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Croods 2 gets new release date in Nov 2020 with a new poster