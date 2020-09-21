Left Menu
Akshay Kumar breaks his 18-year-old rule, suggests double shifts for finishing 'Bell Bottom'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his well-disciplined routine, broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team 'Bell Bottom' to pull off a double shift.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:48 IST
A still from 'Bell Bottom' starring Akshay Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his well-disciplined routine, broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team 'Bell Bottom' to pull off a double shift. Currently being shot in the beautiful highlands of Scotland, it happens to be the first Bollywood film post the pandemic to fly a massive large cast and crew in a chartered plane to Scotland.

Aware of the precious time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take, given the huge size of the unit. That's when he decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day, after 18 years, only for Pooja Entertainment's film 'Bell Bottom.'

Akshay managed to surprise everyone by recommending a double shift -- two simultaneous units shooting to ensure that the shoot goes on the fast track and save the producers their money. The unit has been shooting simultaneously with the local teams in double shifts making it the first film of its kind post lockdown -- maximizing every day by packing in more into every available hour.

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. Akshay released the first poster of the film in November, last year. (ANI)

