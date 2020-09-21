Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chef Vikas Khanna's next book to give insights into his 'Feed India' initiative

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna will write about his Feed India initiative, one of the world's largest food drives serving meals to the underprivileged amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in his upcoming book, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:42 IST
Chef Vikas Khanna's next book to give insights into his 'Feed India' initiative

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna will write about his Feed India initiative, one of the world's largest food drives serving meals to the underprivileged amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in his upcoming book, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Monday. The book, "Kitchens of Gratitude" , will be released in 2021 under the 'Ebury Press' imprint, they added.

'Feed India', or 'barkat', as Khanna calls it, was launched in March with a single tweet by the chef, and has grown to become one of the world's largest food drives by an individual. In just 175 days, the initiative crossed 40 million meals in more than 135 cities across the country. Khanna, 48, in his book will write about his experiences in serving the greater good with the goodness of food during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He will recount his personal experiences in building Feed India, his efforts to supply rations and essentials, set up makeshift kitchens and ensure millions are fed daily. All this and more while living in the US, changing his sleep patterns to suit India time, working with a small team in India and making the campaign grow by leaps and bounds. "Feed India is a symbol of solidarity. When we come together, there is no issue we can't resolve. Providing more than 30 million meals from thousands of miles away is the proof. I am proud to share this journey in 'Kitchens of Gratitude'," said Khanna, who has authored over 30 books. The well-known restaurateur-filmmaker will also be honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award in October for his noble initiative. He is the only Indian among the six honourees, including Preeminent cellist Yo-Yo Ma, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and producer of Oscar-winning film "Parasite" Miky Lee.

A deeply personal narrative, according to the publishers, the book will be a testimony of one man's determination, vision and connection to food and seva. It will combine Khanna's food ethics with his experiences and talk about "how and what he learnt about serving and making food, its impact on his life and its potential to affect the world at large". "Vikas has spoken several times of the deep impact of Indian tradition and values in terms of his relation to food. It will be the warmth of this attitude of seva that will come out wonderfully in this book," said Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian languages publishing at Penguin Random House India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indians look for playoff berth in series vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Indians are doing their best to undo the damage that resulted from a season-high eight-game losing streak. Winners of three of their past four contests, the Indians 29-24 look to continue their recent good fortune on Monday wh...

Christian pastor, soldier shot dead in Indonesia's Papua

A soldier and a Christian pastor have been shot dead in separate incidents at the weekend in Indonesias easternmost region of Papua, amid a flare-up in tensions between security forces and separatists groups in the restive area. In a statem...

Bundy looks to rebound as Angels host Rangers

Dylan Bundy might feel like he has some making up to do when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif. Bundy is coming off his wors...

Deep divisions as Afghan negotiators get down to details

The Afghan government and Taliban militants remain far apart on even the most basic issues a week into talks meant to end two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of people.The chasm, not just on the predictably thorny problem o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020