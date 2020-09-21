Drug case: dancer, aide in police custody

Dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty and Aqeel Nausheel, who were arrested on charges of drug dealing and consumption, have been remanded to police custody for seven days, police sources said on Monday. The two were produced before the judge at his residence on Sunday who ordered for seven days custody as sought by the police.

They were later subjected to a coronavirus test and the results are awaited, the sources said. Shetty, who appeared in the reality show, dance India dance and went on to play a small role in a Hindi film, revealed to the police officials that he took to drug peddling only recently, though he was an addict for some time,sources said.

Police will resume the interrogation after getting the Covid-19 test result, they added. Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel were arrested by the city crime branch (CCB) police on Saturday during the investigation into the drug racket in the city.

The drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, worth Rs one lakh was also seized from them.