Inner Peace Awaits: Celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga at YSS Ashram

The Yogada Satsanga Society of India (YSS) celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with a special meditation session attended by over 450 people. Senior YSS sannyasi Swami Ishwarananda Giri led the event, emphasizing inner peace through yoga meditation. The celebration also highlighted the legacy of YSS founder, Paramahansa Yogananda.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:40 IST
To mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, the Yogada Satsanga Society of India (YSS) ashram hosted a special yoga meditation session on Sunday, attracting over 450 participants, many of whom were first-time visitors. The event focused on the theme 'Finding Balance and Calmness through Yoga-Meditation.'

Senior sannyasi, Swami Ishwarananda Giri, guided attendees through the fundamentals of yoga meditation, including proper posture, breathing exercises, affirmations, and visualizations, providing a glimpse into inner tranquility.

The celebration commenced with an introduction to Paramahansa Yogananda, the revered founder of YSS, whose spiritual teachings have garnered an international following, including notable personalities like Steve Jobs, Ravi Shastri, and Rajnikanth. Established in 1917, YSS is renowned for its spiritual lessons and social services. The United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014.

