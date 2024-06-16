Left Menu

Nia Sharma on Choosing Roles Amid TV Uncertainty

Nia Sharma, known for TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Jamai Raja,' shares her reasons for staying away from TV roles due to industry uncertainties. Her latest work, 'Suhagan Chudail,' marks her return. Sharma emphasizes her need for better treatment and terms in her projects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:39 IST
Nia Sharma on Choosing Roles Amid TV Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • India

Nia Sharma, recognized for her roles in popular TV shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Jamai Raja', has articulated her cautious approach towards accepting new TV roles amid ongoing industry uncertainties.

Sharma explains that the incessant shutdowns of TV shows in recent years compelled her to be selective. 'It was a conscious decision (to not do TV shows) as the idea was that TV overall in the last few years has really drained in terms of TRP. Every show was shutting (down) in three to four months,' she said.

Her current project, 'Suhagan Chudail,' airing on Colors TV, marks her return to the small screen. Sharma underscores the importance of being treated well in the industry and speaks candidly about insisting on proper working conditions and timely remuneration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024