Nia Sharma on Choosing Roles Amid TV Uncertainty

Nia Sharma, recognized for her roles in popular TV shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Jamai Raja', has articulated her cautious approach towards accepting new TV roles amid ongoing industry uncertainties.

Sharma explains that the incessant shutdowns of TV shows in recent years compelled her to be selective. 'It was a conscious decision (to not do TV shows) as the idea was that TV overall in the last few years has really drained in terms of TRP. Every show was shutting (down) in three to four months,' she said.

Her current project, 'Suhagan Chudail,' airing on Colors TV, marks her return to the small screen. Sharma underscores the importance of being treated well in the industry and speaks candidly about insisting on proper working conditions and timely remuneration.

