Left Menu
Development News Edition

No material in sealed cover, says HC; bats for press freedom

The press exists for a reason and it has a purpose which is serves, the Bombay High Court recently said while hearing a bunch of petitions on financial irregularities committed by an agent on the National Stock Exchange.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:30 IST
No material in sealed cover, says HC; bats for press freedom

The press exists for a reason and it has a purpose which is serves, the Bombay High Court recently said while hearing a bunch of petitions on financial irregularities committed by an agent on the National Stock Exchange. The observation, made by a single bench of Bombay HC presided over by Justice Gautam Patel last week, came after one of the parties submitted material in a sealed cover due to an "apprehension" that it may reach the press.

Refusing to take on record any material that was presented in a sealed cover, Justice Patel said," At least in my court, there will never be a question of anything being done in sealed cover. Anything that I can see, all parties before meare entitled to see. That is all there is to it." "This is the only method that I know of to ensure open and transparent decision-making," he said while directing the concerned party to make all submissions on an affidavit. Advocate Rohan Cama, the counsel for the above party, however, expressed apprehension and said the sealed cover contained some "sensitive information that might find a way to the press".

Justice Patel, however, dismissed advocate Cama's apprehension. "The press exists for a reason. It has a purpose, one that it serves. I cannot and will not curtail the rights of the free press at the instance of this or that party," he said.

"I refuse to proceed on the basis that the press is always irresponsible. There will be no gag orders here," Justice Patel said. He directed advocate Cama to ensure his client produced the sealed cover material on an affidavit in a clean and legible manner, or "face the consequences".

The bunch of matters pertained to alleged illegal trading by a brokerage firm and some sub brokers that had resulted in loss of investor money. The HC will continue the hearing on October 5.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says autistic kids are beautiful, unique flowers to God

Pope Francis told a group of children with autism and spectrum disorders Monday that they are beautiful, unique flowers in the eyes of GodFrancis met with members of an Austrian centre for autism, Sonnenschein Sunshine, in an audience at th...

Dozens killed in bloodiest Afghanistan clashes since peace talks began

At least 57 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and dozens injured in overnight clashes with Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, security officials said on Monday, in the bloodiest day of fighting since government and insurge...

Three killed as heavy rains lash Kerala

Three people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last two days as heavy showers continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, officials said. Two men, aged 37 and 50, drowned when they fell into flooded water pits in t...

Deputy Chairman Harvinash nearly assaulted by opposition members: Govt

Condemning the oppositions conduct during the passage of the farm bills on Sunday as shameful, the government on Monday said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was nearly assaulted by opposition members even when he was ready to take up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020