Natasha Lyonne, Alia Shawkat to develop Amazon series on Iraqi immigrants
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:05 IST
Actors Alia Shawkat and Natasha Lyonne are developing a series titled “The Desert People” for Amazon. The series will follow an Iraqi immigrant family running a gentleman’s club in Palm Springs, California. Shawkat will star in, write and executive produce the series along with Lyonne, reported Variety. The 31-year-old actor will play the family’s elder daughter who is trying to come to terms with her sexuality and identity as a first generation American.
Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Dianne McGunigle are also serving as executive producers on the half-hour series. Lyonne’s Animal Pictures is currently under a first-look deal at Amazon. The banner is also developing the animated comedy “The Hospital” for the studio.
