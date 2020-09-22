Left Menu
Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shoot for Shakun Batra's film

Sharing a glimpse from the set, the 27-year-old actor put out a boomerang post on his Instagram Story, showing a crew member sporting a PPE kit. Chaturvedi, who was shooting for "Bunty Aur Babli 2" before lockdown was imposed, also recently completed his work on the Yash Raj Films project.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday commenced shooting for director Shakun Batra's next

In the film billed as a relationship drama, Chaturvedi will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Sharing a glimpse from the set, the 27-year-old actor put out a boomerang post on his Instagram Story, showing a crew member sporting a PPE kit. He captioned the post: "#LetsRoll". A source close to the actor said the production is underway in Goa. Last year, Dharma Productions had announced, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in early 2020 and it will release on February 12, 2021. Like other projects, the shoot, however, appeared to be hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. Chaturvedi, who was shooting for "Bunty Aur Babli 2" before lockdown was imposed, also recently completed his work on the Yash Raj Films project. A sequel to the 2005 film of the same name, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari. Chaturvedi is also set to star in Excel Entertainment's "Phone Bhoot". The horror comedy also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

