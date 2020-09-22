Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjabi singers extend support to Sep 25 bandh call given by farmers' unions

Many Punjabi singers have extended their support to the September 25 Punjab 'bandh' call given by farmers' unions against the new farm bills. Around 30 farmers' outfits have given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab on September 25 in protest against the bills. Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann has appealed to people to support the bandh call.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:56 IST
Punjabi singers extend support to Sep 25 bandh call given by farmers' unions

Many Punjabi singers have extended their support to the September 25 Punjab 'bandh' call given by farmers' unions against the new farm bills. Around 30 farmers' outfits have given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab on September 25 in protest against the bills.

Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann has appealed to people to support the bandh call. Mann, in a tweet, said he, along with several other artists, would be participating in the Punjab bandh protest.

Another famous singer Babbu Mann also came out in support of the 'chakka jaam' on September 25. In a video uploaded on his Instagram account, he urged people to unite for the farmers' cause.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three bills. They have expressed apprehension that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 during the day. It had cleared the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday. The bills had been passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a video, said he stands with farmers who had been protesting against the farm bills. "We will hold 'rosh pardarshan' (protest) in Mansa," he said, adding that he would soon share the details of the protest. He also appealed to people to come out and support farmers in their struggle.

A few days ago, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh had voiced his support for farmers and tweeted, "Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer bills)." PTI CHS VSD SNE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MP farm loan waiver: Nath seeks apologies of CM, Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh governments confession in the Legislative Assembly that 26.95 lakh farmers were benefited from the previous Congress-led dispensations farm loan waiver scheme has exposed ...

16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Govt

Sixteen countries, including Nepal, Bhutan and Mauritius, provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V...

Urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning: Pollution control body to Pb, Hry

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority wrote to Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, asking them to urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning -- one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi durin...

Soccer-Bale could extend Spurs stay beyond loan spell, says agent

Tottenham Hotspurs new loan signing Gareth Bale could extend his stay at the north London club beyond the season, the forwards agent said on Tuesday as the Welshman looks to end his spell with Real Madrid. Bale returned to Spurs after seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020