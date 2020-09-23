Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:39 IST
The second movie is going to have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on this imminent movie.

The script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be completed and handed over to Disney. Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The source revealed that the Mouse House's theme park ride-turned swashbuckling adventure series has grossed some USD 4.5 billion over the course of five movies, making it (easily) the studio's most lucrative in-house live-action franchise from the past two decades.

The second movie is going to have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Christina Hodson is working on the script and Margot Robbie is working as a star.

The viewers will be happy to know that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the reunion of Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

The movie producer, Jerry Bruckheimer has recently broken his silence by commenting on Johnny Depp's return. He said that he has no idea if the globally popular actor would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," he said to Collider.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

According to many fans, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not possible without Johnny Depp's role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The movie will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is said to be having a female lead in the sixth movie. According to some sources, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot. However, it is unknown whether the Avengers: Endgame / Infinity War actress Karen Gillan had any formal talks with the studio.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

