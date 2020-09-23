Kim Kardashian shares stunning snakeskin-print bikini picture as she goes for 'night swim'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently shared a handful of stunning bikini snaps on Instagram. In the steamy photos, Kardashian wears her hair in an elongated braid as she dons a snakeskin-print bikini with red, gold and brown patterning and large earrings.

As one would while wearing a bathing suit, the star could be seen taking a dip in the photos, laying on her side in two of the photographs. In the third and final shot, Kardashian added a pair of dark sunglasses to her ensemble, puckered up her lips and held an orange drink with a straw in her hand.

"Night swim," the SKIMS founder captioned the post. The star received plenty of praise in the comments. "The best to ever do it," wrote a fan, adding a flame emoji.

"Truly an ICON," said another. A third added: "So Gorgeous."

Last week, Kardashian also shared a bikini picture on Instagram, but rather than being a recent shot, it was a throwback photo featuring her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. All three sisters are rocking sunglasses and bikinis. Kourtney opted for a purple, white and blue-coloured two-piece, while Kim wore a number from Burberry and Khloe chose a green swimsuit.

"Trifecta 2006," she captioned the picture. It was recently revealed that the show, for which Kardashian and her family have become mega-famous, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," will end after its upcoming 19th season. (ANI)