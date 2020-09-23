Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese teen from Beirut joins global pop band

A teenage singer from Lebanon this week became the latest to join a global pop band formed by Simon Fuller, the man behind the Spice Girls and “American Idol,” which aims to transform young unknowns into internet superstars.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:05 IST
Lebanese teen from Beirut joins global pop band

A teenage singer from Lebanon this week became the latest to join a global pop band formed by Simon Fuller, the man behind the Spice Girls and "American Idol," which aims to transform young unknowns into internet superstars. That may seem a grandiose ambition during a global pandemic. But Now United, with over a dozen teenagers drawn from across the world, is plowing ahead, recording and filming new music in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai this week.

Nour Ardakani, 18, told The Associated Press during her visit Wednesday to the United Arab Emirates that she's "honoured" to represent Lebanon. "Arts and music are so important in times like these," she said. "Lebanon is going through so much." Beirut, Ardakani's hometown, has been grappling with an array of crises: an economic collapse, a worsening coronavirus outbreak and a massive explosion that demolished businesses and homes across the capital last month.

Ardakani scored the 16th spot in the band after a series of Zoom auditions from quarantine that drew talented contenders from the Middle East. The band, similar to Fuller's previous projects in show business, represents a career kick-starting platform for those dreaming of being catapulted from obscurity to teen pop fame. The group, which includes aspiring singer-dancers from across the world, including Russia, India, China, Mexico and Finland, has attracted over 100 million fans on social media and this year got a nomination from MTV Video Music Awards.

Ardakani said she lives a "very normal life" for a Beirut-born teenager, but for years has posted ukulele songs and simple R&B covers she recorded in her bedroom. When her warm, dreamy voice caught the attention of the Now United scouts, she was spirited through auditions and flown in to join to her international peers. "I'm so excited to make memories with everyone and tour the world," she said, while admitting that with the surging pandemic, "I guess we don't know."

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab caps charges for coronavirus tests

The Punjab government on Wednesday capped charges for coronavirus tests at private labs to check profiteeringHealth Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in a statement said the government has directed that no private lab should charge more than Rs 1...

Three arrested, five detained in connection with Assam Police exam paper leak

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested and five more have been detained in connection with leaking of question papers for the written examination of sub-inspectors in Assam Police, officials said on Wednesday. The Criminal Investig...

TMC students' wing protests against farm bills in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress students wing protested in Kolkata on Wednesday against the farm bills, demanding that these should be scrapped. Around a hundred members of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad marched from Subodh Mullick Square to Gandhi S...

Trump unveils new sanctions against Cuban rum and cigars

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new curbs on imports of Cuban rum and cigars and banned Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government, as he seeks to lock in the Cuban-American vote in the swing state o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020