Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rainn Wilson talks about 'thrilling' journey of his 'Utopia' character

Actor Rainn Wilson says he always goes for the thrill of following a character's journey, whether it is his immensely popular paper salesman Dwight Schrute from "The Office" or his latest role of a scientist in Amazon series "Utopia".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:18 IST
Rainn Wilson talks about 'thrilling' journey of his 'Utopia' character

Actor Rainn Wilson says he always goes for the thrill of following a character's journey, whether it is his immensely popular paper salesman Dwight Schrute from "The Office" or his latest role of a scientist in Amazon series "Utopia" . For most fans, Wilson will always be synonymous with Dwight Schrute, a role that he played across nine seasons opposite the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak and others.

Since the show's end in 2013, Wilson has featured in many movies and shows such as "The Boy" , "The Meg" , "Shimmer Lake" , "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Blackbird". But it is the role of Dr Michael Stearns in Gillian Flynn's conspiracy thriller "Utopia" that seems to be the next big thing for Wilson.

"I view him as being a little bit nerdy and kind of lost, basement-dwelling research scientist, who is not really respected by anyone. So he goes on a really exciting and outrageous journey. "That's one of the things that really spoke to me. It starts so small for him but he ends up on the world stage. It's very exciting as an actor to play that kind of incredible range. It's pretty rare and that was really thrilling to me," Wilson told PTI during a group interview on Zoom.

"Utopia" revolves around a group of conspiracy theorists who find out that a graphic novel has clues about the pandemic that is raging through the US. Along the way, they meet Jessica Hyde, the lead protagonist of the novel. Wilson's Dr Michael Stearns is thrust into the scheme of things when he finds out that he has a cure for the disease that is now quickly spreading across the US.

The 54-year-old actor believes there are some similarities between both Dwight Schrute and Dr Michael Stearns. "There's some parallels between Dwight and Michael. I think that's interesting as they both are very dogged. They have strong wills and want to get to the bottom of things." Wilson is confident that the show will go on to become popular among the viewers as it "reverberates" with the problems of real world that is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had no idea that months after we were done, there would be an international global pandemic that was mirroring what was happening in our show to such a degree. So, it has incredible resonances, reverberations and repercussions with what's happening in the real world. "And not only that, but the relationship to science and relationship to conspiracy theories, there's so many issues that 'Utopia' is digging into that are really relevant in this day and age. So it's exciting to see how an audience will respond," he added. "Utopia" , which also features John Cusack, Sasha Lane, Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Ashleigh LaThrop and Christopher Denham, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday. In real life, the actor said the concept of Utopia, which is a term for an ideal society, is something that he pursues actively.

"When I was a kid growing up, people talked about world peace and how it was possible. Nowadays, if you talk about world peace, people roll their eyes and are like, 'Oh, you're so naive and so stupid. World peace is never going to happen.' People are cynical. "For me, Utopia is not being cynical anymore, but striving to make the world a better place. Striving for unity and diversity at the same time. So as John Lennon said, 'They may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one', I think that there's still some dreamers out there and we need to work hard to make the world a better place." Wilson is also happy that "The Office" remains incredibly popular among people across the globe, even though it has been seven years since the show ended. "I feel flattered that people love 'The Office' and have been discovering it. We were a moderate hit when we were on the air. Now it's one of the biggest shows in the world, six-seven years after we've wrapped, which is crazy. "So it's amazing and thrilling. I love that audiences all over the world are discovering the show." PTI RB BK BK

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the countrys recent election.Belarusian P...

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Two firms developing COVID-19 vaccines say pharmaceutical companies are trying to give the public as much information as possible about their testing regimes as drugmakers and public health officials seek to boost confidence that any approv...

Harley Davidson exits current biz model in India; announces plant shutdown, to cut salesforce

American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing its current business model in India. As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal Haryana and significantly...

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite. Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020