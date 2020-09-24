Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now You See Me 3 to return with entire cast of second movie, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:25 IST
Now You See Me 3 to return with entire cast of second movie, what more we know
Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me 2

The future of Now You See Me 3 is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production.

In May 2015, Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed 'lready begun early planning' for Now You See Me 3. It was later confirmed that Lizzy Caplan will be reprising the role of Lula May. In December 2016, it was announced that writers Neil Widener and Gavin James were hired to write the screenplay. Lionsgate revealed in April 2020 that Eric Warren Singer will be the screenwriter for the film

According to some sources, Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

Details on Now You See Me 3 are currently slim, but the entire cast has been confirmed to return. This is a good sign on the way of making this third movie.

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

The franchise aficionados will be glad to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in Now You See Me 3. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 spoilers: Elsa to have more supernatural powers, how Honeymaren is linked with Elsa

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell, other Republicans split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov...

Cong, Left urge Mamata to call Assembly session to discuss farm bills passed by Parliament

The CPIM-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the anti-worker and anti-farmer bills passed by Parliament, claim...

1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crime charges

A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovos 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The ...

COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy, BRD M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020