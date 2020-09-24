Now You See Me 3 to return with entire cast of second movie, what more we know

The future of Now You See Me 3 is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production.

In May 2015, Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed 'lready begun early planning' for Now You See Me 3. It was later confirmed that Lizzy Caplan will be reprising the role of Lula May. In December 2016, it was announced that writers Neil Widener and Gavin James were hired to write the screenplay. Lionsgate revealed in April 2020 that Eric Warren Singer will be the screenwriter for the film

According to some sources, Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

Details on Now You See Me 3 are currently slim, but the entire cast has been confirmed to return. This is a good sign on the way of making this third movie.

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

The franchise aficionados will be glad to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in Now You See Me 3. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

