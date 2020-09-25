Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing season is serving as the series' penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited because Wentworth Season 9 will take place in 2021.

Netflix lovers even are waiting for Wentworth Season 8. The last episode of this ongoing season will be aired on September 29. Then Netflix will pick up the eighth season on the next day. Wentworth features on the '50 Best TV Shows on Netflix' list according to Netflix Life.

Wentworth Season 8 was expected quite earlier but its making was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to the series creators for putting up all the efforts in finishing the series and making appropriate for its release during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 titled 'Monster' showed many things. Reb is horrified when new remand prisoner Sheila Bausch arrives at Wentworth on charges of theft. Her backstory reveals that she was affiliated with the clinic where Lou and Reb resided, bringing up more painful memories for Reb during a therapy session. Judy's stress of being in prison finally gets the better of her as she takes LSD and loses control. Ann returns to work and is informed that it was Lou who attacked her; much to her doubt, she later tells Lou that it was Allie who lagged on her.

Joan's committal hearing is imminent and Vera enlists the help of Allie to catch Joan out before she goes to trial. Allie drugs Joan with LSD in the hope of forcing out a confession; Joan takes a bad trip and continues to see a young girl with blood on her hands. When Linda knocks her unconscious she is suspended from duty. It is later revealed that the girl is Joan's daughter. Lou returns from the slot and confronts Sheila and there it is discovered that Lou has been keeping a secret of her own from Reb. Lou decides to take revenge on Allie for lagging.

Never miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 10 titled 'The Enemy Within' on Tuesday, September 29 on Fox Showcase. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

Also Read: 'Prison Break Season 6 will take place' – Dominic Purcell confirms on Instagram