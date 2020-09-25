Rakul reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh reached NCB office in South Mumbai on Friday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. Rakul (29) was seen entering the NCB guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30 am.

She has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Her name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, the official said.

Earlier, Rakul was to record her statement on Thursday, but her teamhad claimed she had not received summons from the NCB. NCB officials reached out to her on Thursday following which sheacknowledged the summons, the official said.

Besides Rakul, actor Deepika Padukones manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi are also slated to join the NCB investigation on Friday, he said. An NCB team had raided Ravis residence at Versova in the western suburbs on Thursday, the official said.

The team also had carried searches at the residence of a TV actor-couple who was also quizzed by NCB officials, he said. The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to "join the probe".

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14..