Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon working on 'The Boys' spinoff series

Eric Kripke, who created the original series, will also executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures. "The Boys" season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:41 IST
Amazon working on 'The Boys' spinoff series

Amazon has started developing a spin-off series to its smash-hit satirical superhero show "The Boys" . The original show, which is currently in its second season, is set in a world where superheroes exist, but instead of accepting that with great power comes great responsibility, they are completely corrupted by power. It is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

According to Variety, the new series will be set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or "supes") that is run by Vought International. The show, which will R-rated just like the parent series, explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Craig Rosenberg will be writing and executive producing the series, which will be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Eric Kripke, who created the original series, will also executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures.

"The Boys" season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. The new season offered three episodes initially and further episodes are dropping weekly. The show features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Aya Cash and Chace Crawford.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most, attacks Oppn

Hitting out at the Opposition at its attack on his government over the farm bills issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their o...

Reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalized farmers most: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that reforms in agriculture will benefit small and marginalized farmers the most. Speaking to party workers via video conferencing on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhaya, P...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....

Maruti WagonR CNG version crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales mark

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said its model WagonR S-CNG has crossed 3 lakh cumulative sales mark, emerging as the highest selling vehicle in the segment. The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020