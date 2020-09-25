Amish Tripathi's 'Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India' getting film adaptation

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Author Amish Tripathi on Friday announced that his latest novel, "Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India" , will be turned into a feature film. The author is best known for best-selling "The Shiva Trilogy", which comprised of the books "The Immortals of Meluha" (2010), "The Secret of the Nagas" (2011) and "The Oath of the Vayuputras" (2013).

"Legend of Suheldev", which was published in June this year, is based on the legendary King Suheldev who defeated the army of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the Battle of Bahraich in the 11th century. "Maharaja Suheldev is one of India’s most consequential heroes from the 11th century, who is unknown to modern Indians. This tale carries a universal message of unity cutting across class, caste and religious barriers, a message that is particularly relevant for India today. "His story tells us that when we Indians are united, we are unbeatable," Tripathi said in a statement. "Legend of Suheldev" begins with the shattering invasion of Mahmud of Ghazni and his Turkic hordes, as they destroy the holy Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The book then traces the epic adventure and inspiring legend of the warrior-hero King Suheldev, as he unites Indians across religions, castes, and regions, under his leadership, and mounts a fierce resistance against the foreign invaders. The action-drama, which is said to be mounted on a grand scale, will be directed by adman and cinematographer Senthil Kumar. The producers will soon announce the name of the lead actor for the role of King Suheldev.

Tripathi will produce the film under his banner Immortal Studios along with Wakaoo Films and Casa Media..