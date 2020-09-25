Left Menu
Development News Edition

I have had tears of happiness in my eyes: Ayushmann Khurrana's father

Two days after actor Ayushmann Khurrana was named as one of the most influential people in the TIME's list of 100 Most Influential people, his father Acharya P Khurrana said he had "tears of happiness" on his son's big victory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:30 IST
I have had tears of happiness in my eyes: Ayushmann Khurrana's father
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after actor Ayushmann Khurrana was named as one of the most influential people in the TIME's list of 100 Most Influential people, his father Acharya P Khurrana said he had "tears of happiness" on his son's big victory. "Right from when he received the Filmfare award for Vicky Donor to him being featured on TIME's 100 most influential list, every time Ayushmann won, I have had tears of happiness in my eyes. I have seen him struggle to fulfil his passion for acting," said Acharya P Khurana said.

Ayushmann's contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been lauded by everyone and his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema is now called as 'The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre.' His father went on to share how the 'Vicky Donor' actor has always been inclined towards acting since his childhood.

"Ayushmann was inclined towards acting since childhood. When he was 5 years old, he was part of a Shakespearean play and since then he has been passionate about acting," he said. "While he was studying in college, he also formed an acting group. He also used to do street plays in Sector 17 with his friends and even though they were street plays they had a standard. Ayushmann also participated in college festivals and won awards," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named alongside global music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, the visionary director of Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' Bong Joon Ho, and many others in the TIME 100 list. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020