Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dies after fighting COVID-19

Condolences poured in from the who's who of the nation with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying rich tributes to the departed singer. Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, a number of Chief Ministers, including K Palaniswami (TN) Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana) and B S Yediyurappa (Karnataka), DMK president M K Stalin were among those who condoled the death of SPB.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:39 IST
Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dies after fighting COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice rendering a record 40,000 plus songs over five decades, died on Friday at a hospital here, plunging music lovers in grief. After waging 52 days of grim battle for life following COVID-19 infection, the 74-year old singer suffered a cardio- respiratory arrest and the end came in the afternoon, a day after his condition turned extremely critical, a statement from MGM Healthcare, where he was treated, said.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 13.04 hours," it said. However, the hospital said Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, had tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4.

Though at the time of admission, the popular singer himself had said in a video message that the infection was "very mild" and he would return home in two days, his health deteriorated later and was put on life support measures - ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support. Condolences poured in from the who's who of the nation with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the film world paying rich tributes to the departed singer.

SPB, who strode like a colossus in the film and stage music world with numerous hits in 16 languages, more dominantly in South Indian films -- especially Tamil and his mother tongue Telugu, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. A six-time national award winner, Balasubrahmanyam, honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011 has sung over 40,000 songs in films and albums in 16 languages.

A recipient of a slew of other honours and awards, SPB was influenced by veteran singer Mohammed Rafi and had worked with generations of music composers. SPB's Pehla Pehla Pyar, Wah Wah Ramji (Salman Khan- starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun), Dekha Hai Pehli Baar (Saajan) were among his memorable Hindi songs.

Born as Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam at Nellore in coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 4, 1946, SPB wanted to become an engineer and film career was never in his mind. He made his debut in 1966 with Telugu and Kannada songs, with S P Kothandapani, whom SPB regarded as his guru, giving him the opportunity.

The evergreen song 'Ayiram Nilave Vaa' (come thousand moons) from MGR starrer Tamil flick 'Adimaipen' catapulted him to fame in 1969 and there was no looking back since then for SPB, also fondly called "Balu" by his friends such as music maestro Illayaraja. He carved out a niche for himself after entering the field when the then veterans like T M Soundararajan (TMS) and P B Srinivas were ruling the roost.

SPB went on to sing under music directors spanning generations from M S Viswanathan, Ilayaraja, A R Rahman and Deva and pairing female artists like P Suseela, S Janaki, Vaani Jayaram and Chitra, among others. The singer also dabbled in acting and dubbing and he could whistle, mimic any sound or voice and had the uncanny ability to seamlessly blend stammer, laughter, cough or give a voice form to any emotion in songs.

Though accolades kept pouring his way as his stature rose, he continued to be humble and became more spiritual. Early this year, SPB had gifted his house at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Kanchi Sankara Math for housing a Veda patashala.

As the news of his death broke, his fans thronged the hospital and later his Nungambakkam residence, where the body was brought, teemed with well wishers for paying last respects as police had a tough time in controlling the emotionally charged crowd. Condolences poured in from the who's who of the nation with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying rich tributes to the departed singer.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, a number of Chief Ministers, including K Palaniswami (TN) Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana) and B S Yediyurappa (Karnataka), DMK president M K Stalin were among those who condoled the death of SPB. Prominent names from Indian film industry such as veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, music composers Ilayaraja and AR Rahman, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Ramaya Krishnan and filmmaker Bharathiraja paid tributes to the legendary singer and remembered his contribution in the field of music.

Rajinikanth and Haasan both recalled that SPB symolised them through his voice and Rahman used a single word "devastated" to describe what he felt. Social media was flooded with SPB's unforgettable Tamil song clips like "Sangeethga megam...indha degam maraindhalum" which meant "even if this body disappears, I would rise again in the form of music." Kovind said: "In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices." Modi said the unfortunate demise of the singer has left "our cultural world" a lot poorer.

Shah said he would forever remain in "our memories through his melodious voice. Palaniswami hailed SPB as a God sent gift to Indian music world and his welcome song welcoming for late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa "Thanga Tharagaye Varuga Varuga" would forever be a part of the party's history.

SPB earned the goodwill of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran so much so that the iconic leader waited for him to sing his 'Aayiram Nilave Va," song, the Chief Minister recalled. His devotional renditions including 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' (praising Lord Muruga) and "Aayapadi Maligayil" (on Lord Krishna) won him the love of devotees, he said.

He brought laurels to Tamil Nadu and to the Tamil film world through his unparalleled singing prowess, he said. DMK president M K Stalin said crores of SPB's fans, including him, considered it a personal loss in their own families. SPB would forever live through his songs and in a hectic world, his songs were a great medicine and a stress buster, he said.

Earlier, announcing the death of SPB, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters that his father's songs would live forever in the hearts of his fans.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow tha...

Maharashtra govt trying to not implement farm bills in state: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state. Farmers and farmer organisations have opposed it. NCP also opp...

Sisodia administered plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now, an official from his office said on Friday. Sisodia is...

Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN40 VIRUS-UK-RESTRICTUONS London put on COVID-19 watchlist as coronavirus infection rate rises again across UK London London was put on a coronavirus watchlist on Friday while stricter lockdown restrictions were imposed in several other B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020