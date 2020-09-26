Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children going hungry is injustice: Akshaya Patra US head

"Children who have to go hungry is injustice," Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra USA, said in her keynote address on "Seva -- the First and Last Frontier", organised this week virtually to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA). Dwelling on her philosophy of looking beyond oneself and her service through a leading non-profit organisation -- Akshaya Patra -- Tilak said the NGO serves 18 lakh vegetarian meals in 19,500 government schools in 15 states of India every single day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 06:50 IST
Children going hungry is injustice: Akshaya Patra US head

Children going hungry is injustice, the US head of an Indian non-governmental organisation (NGO) that serves 18 lakh vegetarian meals every day to students in India has said. "Children who have to go hungry is injustice," Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra USA, said in her keynote address on "Seva -- the First and Last Frontier", organised this week virtually to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA).

Dwelling on her philosophy of looking beyond oneself and her service through a leading non-profit organisation -- Akshaya Patra -- Tilak said the NGO serves 18 lakh vegetarian meals in 19,500 government schools in 15 states of India every single day. It has also served 82 lakh meals to date to stranded migrant workers since a nationwide lockdown was clamped in India on March 26. "This is an opportunity for us, not the beneficiaries. More importantly, seva does not tolerate an ego. The minute you put yourself on a pedestal, the universe will find a way to bring you down to earth," she said.

About 3,200 people registered and participated in the virtual conference on September 19 and 20, a media release said. Vyomesh Joshi, CEO, 3D Systems, spoke on "Authentic Leadership" and how Hindu scriptures guided him in leading global companies as well as dealing with triumphs and setbacks. Citing a Gallup poll, he noted that followers look for four attributes in a leader -- trust, compassion, stability and hope.

In his remarks, Benny Tillman, the first African American president of the Vedic Friends Association, said the society is confused about the real purpose of life, which according to Vedic teachings should focus on self-realisation as well as material development. While living in this world, we must learn to connect these two and that is yoga. Contrary to popular belief, yoga is not just a form of exercise, it is much deeper than that, Tillman said.

"2020 is a landmark year for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America. Established in 1970, we have completed 50 years of leading and serving the Hindu community," said Abhaya Asthana, president, VHPA. Siddhesh Shevade, national executive director of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, congratulated all VHPA workers for 50 years of tireless efforts. "Reflections@50: Walking in Dharma" represented a confluence of prominent Hindu thought leaders to do a "manthan" of the history of Hindu Americans in the last half-a-century and chart its course for the next half-a-century and beyond, according to Jai Bansal, the conference convener.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme

The World Health Organization supported Chinas campaign to vaccinate certain people against coronavirus in July while clinical trials were still under way, a Chinese health official said on Friday, although some experts have expressed conce...

Pacific small islands and ‘Big Ocean’ nations at UN Assembly make the case for climate action, shift to clean energy

All countries and peoples are in a global war against climate change. We have witnessed deadly fires in the US, typhoons in the Caribbean and in the Pacific, and floods in Asia. It is a war that we can win, but we must be much more aggres...

Japan to ‘proactively lead’ on COVID-19 response efforts

As we face the current crisis, and guided by the principle of human security, I think it is essential to set the goal of leaving no ones health behind as we work towards achieving universal health coverage, he said in a pre-recorded speec...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Palestinian leader calls for U.N.-led peace conference early next yearPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020