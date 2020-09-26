Samuel L Jackson to once again play Nick Fury in Disney Plus' new series

Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson will be reprising his fan-favorite MCU character, Nick Fury, in an upcoming series at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the series is currently in development and will be produced by Marvel Studios.

Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work on the critically-acclaimed show "Mr. Robot", is attached to write and executive produce the series. In Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Jackson first played the role of Fury, the head of clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D, in the post-credits scene of "Iron Man" in 2008.

He has since featured in multiple MCU movies like "Iron Man 2", "The Avengers" , "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" . In 2019, the actor appeared as Fury in two films -- "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far from Home".