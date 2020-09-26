Left Menu
Development News Edition

#StandWithDeepika trends on Twitter as Deepika Padukone gets interrogated by NCB

Fans of actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:37 IST
#StandWithDeepika trends on Twitter as Deepika Padukone gets interrogated by NCB
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday showered her with support on Twitter as she appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case. Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with tweets supporting the 'Piku' actor, as #StandWithDeepika was trending on the platform the entire day.

The 34-year-old actor was on Saturday interrogated for nearly five-hours by the NCB team in connection with an alleged Bollywood drug case. Padukone and KWAN talent management agency's Karishma Prakash are being interrogated currently and they being are confronted with each other on their individual statements in the matter.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor had reached Mumbai from Goa earlier on Thursday ahead of the interrogation session. Besides, Padukone, actor Sara Ali Khan had also reached the NCB office in Mumbai in connection with the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community even as he announced a USD 15 million gra...

NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Vice-Chairman

Niti Aayog has been working on a State Energy Index that is set to foster healthy competition in the states power distribution space, the think tanks Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday. The tool will be designed to assess and furt...

IPL 13: Lee advises bowlers on perfect death bowling length

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful. Bowling at t...

India one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi at UNGA

In his address to the UN General Assemblys general debate on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined how the worlds largest democracy has moved forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India along with paying more attention to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020