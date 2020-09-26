Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB at a guest house in south Mumbai also left after recording her statement. Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and Sara Ali Khan reached an hour later, an NCB official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:29 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday evening after recording statements in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The two were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB at a guest house in south Mumbai also left after recording her statement.

Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and Sara Ali Khan reached an hour later, an NCB official said. Sara's statement was recorded for around four and half hours. She left the NCB office around 5.30 pm. Shraddha left around 5.55 pm, after nearly six hours, the official said.

Both had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in movies. Deepika Padukone was also questioned by the NCB on Saturday, but at a different venue. Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said.

Padukone, who reached a guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai -- from where an NCB team is operating -- around 9.50 am, left around 3.50 pm. Prakash was also allowed to go home around 3.40 pm, NCB sources said. The agency has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers in the case.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I) Sangramsingh Nishandar requested media persons not to chase the vehicles of actors who are appearing before the NCB, saying it can put their own lives as well those of others on the road in danger.

If any vehicle is found chasing the actors' vehicles, it will be seized and stern action will be taken against the driver, he said..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community even as he announced a USD 15 million gra...

NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Vice-Chairman

Niti Aayog has been working on a State Energy Index that is set to foster healthy competition in the states power distribution space, the think tanks Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday. The tool will be designed to assess and furt...

IPL 13: Lee advises bowlers on perfect death bowling length

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful. Bowling at t...

India one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi at UNGA

In his address to the UN General Assemblys general debate on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined how the worlds largest democracy has moved forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India along with paying more attention to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020