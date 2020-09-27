Left Menu
Mia Khalifa tries to get her videos removed, Supportive petition crosses 1,800,000 signatures

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 02:17 IST
Now Mia Khalifa wants to see all her porn videos removed although she willingly became part of the industry as an adult person. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines these days. She has many fans in her support of removing her porn videos from the web world. But the task seems to be getting tough day by day as the website owners continue to earn huge amount from her porn videos.

Mia Khalifa commenced acting in pornography in October 2014 and by December was ranked the most viewed performer on the website Pornhub. In January next year, Mia Khalifa signed a long-term contract with Bang Bros' parent company, WGCZ Holding, who also own the largest free porn site XVideos. The contract required her to perform in multiple films each month. However, two weeks later, she had a change of heart and resigned. She continued receiving death threats for wearing a hijab in one porn video.

Now Mia Khalifa wants to see all her porn videos removed although she willingly became part of the industry as an adult person. She not only repents for becoming a part of the porn industry, she claimed that she earned only USD 12,000 despite becoming one of the top-searched performers on Pornhub during that time. Recently, Mia Khalifa tweeted saying "her videos would haunt her till she dies".

However, fans of Mia Khalifa have filed a petition on Change.org that already accumulated over 1,800,000 signatures demanding the adult sites remove her explicit content.

Here's what the petition says:

The now 27-year-old Mia Khalifa appeared in the porn industry for a short span of 3 months in 2014 at the then age of 21. She was only paid $12k from the millions of dollars that Pornhub and BangBros make off her videos.

The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video's release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying.

Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail. Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.

We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times.

Please consider signing this petition to support Mia Khalifa's future endeavors and to bring her justice.

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa has recently claimed that one of her BangBros clips was released online despite assurances that it wouldn't be made public. She made allegation against BangBros while responding to a concerned netizen on social media. In a post, Twitter user @Banankongen2 noted how BangBros once 'tried to make' her perform a sex act despite she was very much in pain.

"Tell me they weren't taking advantage of her," the social media user posted.

