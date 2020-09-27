Emma Stone, Dave McCary are married

Actor Emma Stone has tied the knot with "Saturday Night Live" scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news to People magazine weeks after Stone, 31, was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together here.

The Oscar winner and McCary, 35, became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016. The "SNL" writer shared a picture on Instagram with Stone flaunting the engagement ring last year.

Representatives for Stone did not respond to requests for comment..