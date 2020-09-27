Left Menu
Emma Stone, Dave McCary are married

Actor Emma Stone has tied the knot with "Saturday Night Live" scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news to People magazine weeks after Stone, 31, was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together here. The Oscar winner and McCary, 35, became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 13:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / Emma Stone

A source confirmed the news to People magazine weeks after Stone, 31, was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together here.

The Oscar winner and McCary, 35, became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016. The "SNL" writer shared a picture on Instagram with Stone flaunting the engagement ring last year.

Representatives for Stone did not respond to requests for comment..

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

